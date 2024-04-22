$55M in state homelessness aid slated for Bay Area projects

Eight projects in the cities of Oakland and Santa Cruz, and the counties of Marin, Monterey and Santa Cruz will receive $54.9 million in state funds to help unsheltered homeless people move from encampments into housing.

The projects are among 20 statewide receiving almost $192 million in Encampment Resolution Fund grants, the California Interagency Council on Homelessness announced Thursday.

"This new funding will get people out of tents and into housing across California," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "As the state provides unprecedented resources like this, we also expect accountability. Local governments must ensure this funding - and all homeless funding - is getting people out of encampments."

Here are the Bay Area projects:

