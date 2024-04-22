$55M in state homelessness aid slated for Bay Area projects

Eight projects in the cities of Oakland and Santa Cruz, and the counties of Marin, Monterey and Santa Cruz will receive $54.9 million in state funds to help unsheltered homeless people move from encampments into housing.
The projects are among 20 statewide receiving almost $192 million in Encampment Resolution Fund grants, the California Interagency Council on Homelessness announced Thursday.
"This new funding will get people out of tents and into housing across California," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "As the state provides unprecedented resources like this, we also expect accountability. Local governments must ensure this funding - and all homeless funding - is getting people out of encampments."
Here are the Bay Area projects:
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
- The city of Oakland will receive $7,216,307 in collaboration with Alameda County to resolve long-standing encampments at Martin Luther King Jr. and 23rd Street, Mosswood Park, and East 12th Street.
- The city of Santa Cruz will receive $4,032,184 to serve 55 people and house 30 by adding 20 new non-congregate housing units, permanent supportive housing vouchers, and expanding outreach and navigation services.
- Marin County will receive $5,999,241 to serve 65 people and house 46 from the community's largest encampment at the greater Mahon Creek Path area in San Rafael.
- Marin County will also receive $8,678,324 to serve 60 people, mostly Latinx farm workers and their families, and house 60 people in a new RV interim housing site in Bolinas and support the construction of 27 new permanent housing units.
- Marin County will additionally receive $3,720,706 to serve 110 people and house 90 people by building off a previous ERF-funded project and adding additional staff and interim shelter options to resolve an encampment along a state right-of-way at Binford Road in unincorporated Novato.
- Monterey County will receive $4,726,963 to work with the city of Salinas to provide services to 40 people and house 30 to resolve an encampment in the Salinas Riverbed that is along a state right-of-way.
- Monterey County will receive $6,441,326 to complete a permanent housing project that will house 46 persons currently in interim housing.
- San Mateo County will receive $14,134,200 to serve 211 people and house 108 from an encampment along a state right-of-way.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News