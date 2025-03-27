California lawmakers to introduce bill to fast-track home production

State lawmakers on Thursday are introducing a sweeping bill aimed at fast-tracking the production of homes in California.

Assemblymembers Buffy Wicks of Oakland and Matt Haney of San Francisco will join other lawmakers in Sacramento to introduce a bipartisan bill called the Fast Track Housing Package. It proposes easier and quicker construction of new homes in the state.

The package includes 22 housing bills that Wicks' office says will "cut red tape, improve government efficiency and deliver more affordable homes across the state."

Perhaps the most significant part of the legislation is that it would exempt most new urban housing

developments from the California Environmental Quality Act, according to Cal Matters.

The ultimate goal of the legislation is to make it easier for people to buy and afford a home in California.

The bill comes as President Donald Trump's new tariffs could have an opposite effect on the state's housing industry. CNBC reports building contractors are already raising prices as much as 20% in response to the 25% tariffs on certain goods from Canada and Mexico and in anticipation of additional tariffs next week.