State lawmakers consider oversight, accountability for driverless vehicle companies

State lawmakers on Monday once again are focusing on how to make our roads safer when it comes to driverless vehicles.
The state Assembly is considering measures to include better oversight and more accountability for the companies that own and operate driverless vehicles as well as conequences for when those vehicles make mistakes.
Assemblymember Phil Ting of San Francisco is behind the bill.
Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.
