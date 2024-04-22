California Legislature

State lawmakers consider oversight, accountability for driverless vehicle companies

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

State lawmakers on Monday once again are focusing on how to make our roads safer when it comes to driverless vehicles.

The state Assembly is considering measures to include better oversight and more accountability for the companies that own and operate driverless vehicles as well as conequences for when those vehicles make mistakes.

Assemblymember Phil Ting of San Francisco is behind the bill.

Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

California Legislature
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us