State Leaders to Hold Hearing on Spike in Gas Prices

The California Energy Commission is set to hold a hearing on the spike in gas prices earlier this year, but oil companies won't be attending.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom accused the oil companies of ripping off Californians when in late September and early October, gas averaged around $6.43 a gallon, about $2.60 more than the national average, and the oil companies were reporting record profits.

The Energy Commission has demanded answers from the oil companies.

