Hurricane season

California, Bay Area agencies send help ahead of Hurricane Francine landfall

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Hurricane Francine strengthens ahead of landfall on the Gulf Coast, the state of California and some Bay Area agencies are sending help.

The California Office of Emergency Services says it is deploying five urban search and rescue specialists to Louisiana. In the Bay Area, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on social media it is sending an assistant chief of communications as part of FEMA's support team.

Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.

