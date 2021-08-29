State Program Clears Properties of Wildfire Debris in Monterey, Santa Cruz Counties

All private properties in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties whose owners enrolled in a program to remove debris caused by 2020 wildfires have been cleared of burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil, state officials announced Friday.

California's Consolidated Debris Removal Program oversaw debris removal on 676 private properties in Santa Cruz County and 69 in Monterey County.

The program, overseen by the state's Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, has cleared 98.5 percent of the 3,836 properties statewide that it handled following wildfires in 2020. More than 2,000 other properties around California also had damage from the fires but its owners did not sign up for the program.

The state has a debris operations dashboard at wildfirerecovery.caloes.ca.gov, that is updated hourly and is searchable by county or address.