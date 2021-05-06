State Suspends Burn Permits in 6 Northern California Counties

Cal Fire has suspended burn permits in six Northern California counties -- Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Colusa, Lake and Yolo.

The state fire agency on Wednesday announced the permit suspensions, citing continuing drought and a fire season starting earlier each year as a factor in the decision.

The suspension takes effect Monday, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris, such as branches and leaves, in all areas within the state's responsibility in the six counties.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires, either within organized campgrounds or on private property.

Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.

Cal Fire may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said the public needs to be prepared for another dry season, noting that in 2021 firefighters around the state have already responded to 1,788 wildfires.

"Last year, California experienced its most destructive fire season in the state's known history," he said. "Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to minimize the damage they cause is through education, prevention and mitigation efforts."

For additional information on how people can prepare and prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.