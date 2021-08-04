coronavirus

State's New School Guidance on COVID-19 Includes ‘Modified Quarantine'

Unvaccinated students who are exposed and are asymptomatic are allowed to continue in the classroom but must test twice weekly and abstain from extracurricular activities

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Part of California's new COVID-19 guidance coming out for schools includes what is being dubbed "modified quarantine."

Modified quarantine is for unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 and allows the student to continue in-person instruction in the same classroom if they are asymptomatic.

Masking must continue, and they must undergo at least twice weekly testing during the 10-day modified quarantine. The affected students must abstain from extracurricular activities during the quarantine.

If a student in the modified quarantine develops symptoms, they must isolate.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The new guideline also applies to teachers and other school staff, including bus drivers.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated is exempt from quarantine, modified or otherwise.

Local

race for a vaccine 2 hours ago

Santa Clara County Aims to Get at Least 80% of Population Vaccinated

Making It in the Bay 58 mins ago

Thousands of Bay Area Tenants Haven't Received Any of State's $5.2 Billion Rent Relief Program

To end the modified quarantine, an infected person must test negative five days after exposure.

As of last week, children accounted for 19% of cases in the U.S., or more than 72,000.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusschoolsguidelinesmodified quarantine
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us