fentanyl crisis

Officials to Announce Statewide, Bipartisan Effort to Curb the Fentanyl Crisis

NBC Universal, Inc.

State and local officials in San Francisco were expected to announce a new bipartisan committee to address the deadly fentanyl crisis.

In the past two years, 1,700 people have died from overdoses in San Francisco, most of which can be connected to fentanyl, officials said. Statewide, the death toll from overdoses this year is about 5,500.

On Thursday, local and state officials were set to announce a statewide, bipartisan effort to help stop those numbers from rising. It will be called the Select Committee on Fentanyl, Overdose Prevention and Opioids.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

fentanyl crisisbipartisan committee
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us