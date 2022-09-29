Officials to Announce Statewide, Bipartisan Effort to Curb the Fentanyl Crisis

State and local officials in San Francisco were expected to announce a new bipartisan committee to address the deadly fentanyl crisis.

In the past two years, 1,700 people have died from overdoses in San Francisco, most of which can be connected to fentanyl, officials said. Statewide, the death toll from overdoses this year is about 5,500.

On Thursday, local and state officials were set to announce a statewide, bipartisan effort to help stop those numbers from rising. It will be called the Select Committee on Fentanyl, Overdose Prevention and Opioids.

