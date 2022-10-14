Stockton serial killer

Stockton Serial Killer May Be Linked to Two Unsolved Chicago Slayings in 2018

Investigators say the man in surveillance video has a similar walk, or limp, to the "person of interest" in the Stockton killings

By NBC Bay Area staff

Law enforcement believes the Stockton serial killer could possibly be connected to two unsolved slayings in the Midwest four years ago.

Stockton police investigating a string of killings in their city and one in Oakland say there may be a connection to two people killed in Chicago in 2018.

Police released surveillance video from Chicago of a man they believe is linked to two execution-style fatal shootings that occurred just 36 hours apart that year. Investigators determined the same gun was used in both shootings.

Chicago investigators say the man in the footage has a similar walk, or limp, to the "person of interest" in the Stockton killings.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Stockton killer is linked to seven shootings, six of them fatal. The first actually occurred in Oakland in April 2021 and involved a 40-year-old man. The most recent was Sept. 27 and involved a 54-year-old man shot and killed in Stockton.

Police say the five men killed in Stockton were ambushed and shot to death, alone in the dark. A woman also was shot in Stockton, but she survived.

As the only known survivor, she described the assailant as a man between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Local

San Jose 10 hours ago

San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving a Pedestrian

San Lorenzo 6 hours ago

East Bay Community Holds Vigil to Honor Man Shot, Killed by UC Berkeley Campus

The Stockton Police Department has set up a tip line for anyone with information about the killings: 209-937-8167.

This article tagged under:

Stockton serial killerChicagoStockton
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us