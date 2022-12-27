Stockton serial killer

Accused Stockton Serial Killer Linked to Seventh Murder

The accused Stockton serial killer is being charged with another murder for a killing that happened in the East Bay. 

Prosecutors said Wesly Brownlee killed Mervin Harmon in Alameda County in April 2021. 

Brownlee now faces seven murder charges, and one attempted murder charge. 

Investigators say his first killing happened in Oakland, with the shooting death of Juan Vasquez Serrano on April 10, 2021.

Six days later, police say he shot Natasha Latour in Stockton, but she survived. 

That same day, police say Brownlee shot and killed Harmon. The complaint doesn't say exactly when or where. 

Brownlee is accused of five other murders in Stockton between July and September of this year.

