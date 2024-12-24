Stolen car splits in two as suspect rams pole during high-speed chase in Manteca

A man allegedly fleeing in a stolen car broke the vehicle in two after slamming into a pole over the weekend in Manteca, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

At about Sunday noon, deputies spotted what they believed to be a stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at Main Street and Industrial Park Drive in Manteca.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect refused to yield and a high-speed pursuit was initiated leading to a more rural area of Manteca. The driver then attempted to turn back to the city, so deputies laid down spike strips to try and disable the vehicle.

The suspect attempted to evade the spikes but failed and lost control of the car, which then collided violently with an oversized utility pole. The impact was so severe that the vehicle split in half, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle but was found alert and conscious at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and is expected to face "numerous" charges upon his release, the sheriff's office said.