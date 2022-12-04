Storm Damage Closes Highway 1 South of Big Sur

Caltrans says moderate and widespread storm damage has closed Highway 1 in both directions, from 2.5 miles south of Big Sur at Fuller's Point to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

The closure originally went into effect Saturday afternoon at the request of CHP after reports of rockslides and debris on the roadway.

Storm damage assessments on Sunday revealed dozens of areas of concern, ranging from rocks and debris on the roadway throughout sections of the closure area, to more serious slides at Cow Cliffs, where a large rock breached the containment area.

Maintenance teams continued assessment and clean-up Sunday.

Geotech engineers will be on site Monday morning to assess areas of most concern.

Closure parameters will be in effect until at least Monday, when Caltrans will provide an update.

Highway 1 remains open from the Monterey Peninsula to the closure area, and from Ragged Point to the Cambria and Morro Bay areas.

For traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 visit the district website at: dot.ca.gov.