california weather

Stormy Weather Means Rainy, Snowy California Christmas

Chain requirements were already in effect for vehicles on some stretches of routes through the Sierra, according to the California Department of Transportation

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rain and snow showers fell in California on Wednesday in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and last through Christmas and into next week, forecasters said.

Forecasters warned that holiday travel, especially through high passes, would be affected by multiple rounds of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Winter storm warnings were in effect in sections of the Sierra Nevada and will last through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Chain requirements were already in effect for vehicles on some stretches of routes through the Sierra, according to the California Department of Transportation.

California

California 3 hours ago

California Prosecutors Warn of Surge in Deadly DUI Crashes

Placer County 3 hours ago

Small Plane Crashes on Roof of Placer County Home

Rainfall was light to moderate around the San Francisco Bay Area and spread slowly down the coast, arriving Wednesday night in Ventura County.

Widespread rain wasn't expected in Southern California until Thursday. Forecasters said a flood watch would be in effect Thursday evening through Friday morning due to possible excessive rainfall from an atmospheric river pointed at the region.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

california weatherCaliforniaweatherChristmasbay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us