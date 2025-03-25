What was that strange light crossing the Northern California sky?

There's a buzz in the Bay Area and beyond over a mysterious light in the sky Monday night seen by many and captured on video by some.

At around 9 p.m., video footage from Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, as well as other Northern California locales, shows an object streaking across the sky that some would say could be a meteor or more likely space debris.

Videos of the object also were taken from Modesto, Fresno and Hollister and were posted online by the American Meteor Society.

The object looks like a fireball, but according to the American Meteor Society, a New York-based nonprofit scientific organization founded in 1911, the object was not a fireball. The AMS says it was most likely re-entry debris from a rocket or satellite.

It's possible the debris came from the satellite known as Dragon Freedom-2 launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral on Sept. 28. The AMS, SpaceX, NASA and the U.S. military did not immediately reply to requests for clarification.

According to NASA, there are more than 6,000 tons of materials circling overhead in Earth's low orbit. The space agency says an average of one catalogued piece of debris falls back to Earth each day, and most of those pieces burn up in the atmosphere.