Stretch of Highway 1 Remains Closed in Monterey, San Luis Obispo Counties

By Bay City News

Caltrans District 5

A stretch of Highway 1 between Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties remain closed as crews work to clean up rockslides from stormy conditions, Caltrans released on Tuesday.

Maintenance teams and contractors are working to remove a rock mass above the roadway and clear out a slide that happened on Sunday about two miles south of Ragged Point, said Caltrans.

On Dec. 27, Caltrans issued a $1.25 million contract for San Luis Obispo's Souza Construction to clean up the slide and initiate incident-related repairs to the roadways.

Crews will not have an action plan until rain clears in the next few days as the slide is still active, Caltrans said.

Highway 1 remains open from the north to Ragged Point, and south through Cambria and San Simeon.

Traffic updates on the incidents can be found on Caltrans District 5's website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

