Stretch of Highway 1 Remains Closed in Monterey, San Luis Obispo Counties

A stretch of Highway 1 between Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties remain closed as crews work to clean up rockslides from stormy conditions, Caltrans released on Tuesday.

Maintenance teams and contractors are working to remove a rock mass above the roadway and clear out a slide that happened on Sunday about two miles south of Ragged Point, said Caltrans.

#Highway1 remains closed from south of Ragged Point to the Elephant Seal Vista Point in SLO County. #Caltrans has identified an undermined rock mass on a hill high above the roadway. A plan for repair will follow the expected rainstorms in the coming days. @PIOJimShivers pic.twitter.com/o6IfvYLkiy — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 29, 2021

On Dec. 27, Caltrans issued a $1.25 million contract for San Luis Obispo's Souza Construction to clean up the slide and initiate incident-related repairs to the roadways.

Crews will not have an action plan until rain clears in the next few days as the slide is still active, Caltrans said.

Highway 1 remains open from the north to Ragged Point, and south through Cambria and San Simeon.

Traffic updates on the incidents can be found on Caltrans District 5's website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.