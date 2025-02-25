‘Super pod' of over 2,000 dolphins spotted in Monterey Bay

It happened again.

Another massive pod of dolphins was captured putting on a show in the Monterey Bay area.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch on Friday posted video showing a "super pod" of over 2,000 northern right whale dolphins and Pacific white-sided dolphins racing through the water off Monterey.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch said these dolphins usually travel in smaller pods of 100 to 200, which made Friday's sighting so special.

A similar dolphin spectacle happened last month not far away in Carmel Bay.