Jackpot! $54 million Superlotto Plus ticket sold in Northern California

By Stephen Ellison

A lucky lottery player in Northern California is holding a Superlotto Plus ticket worth $54 million after matching all six numbers in Saturday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The jackpot winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Cottonwood Street in Woodland, about 15 miles outside of Sacramento, the lottery said.

The winning numbers Saturday night in the Superlotto Plus draw were 11-13-14-15-46 and the Mega number 5.

The owner of the 7-Eleven will win a bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

The estimated jackpot for the next Superlotto Plus draw on Wednesday is $7 million.

