Surfer Killed in Shark Attack at Morro Bay Beach: Authorities

By NBC Bay Area staff

A surfer was killed Friday morning after a shark attack in Morro Bay, authorities said in a news release.

At about 10:50 a.m., a male surfer off State Parks Beach, just north of Atascadero Road, was pronounced dead at scene after he'd been bitten by a shark, officials said.

Crews from the harbor, police and fire departments responded to calls reporting a male victim unresponsive on the beach after he was pulled from the water suffering from an apparent shark bite.

NBC affiliate KSBY in San Luis Obispo reported that the man was boogie boarding in an area known as The Pit at Morro Bay City Beach.

The victim was not identified, and investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office along with State Parks officials were investigating the incident.

Morro Bay and State Parks beaches remained open, but authorities ordered beachgoers to stay out of the water for the next 24 hours, officials said.

