2 survivors of deadly Lake Tahoe capsizing had life jackets on, officials say

By NBC Bay Area staff

The two survivors of a deadly capsizing on Lake Tahoe last weekend were wearing life jackets, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Eight people died after all 10 on the boat were thrown into the water and battered by huge waves during a sudden storm Saturday. It's still unclear if the eight people who died were wearing life jackets or not.

At least four of the eight victims were members of the same Bay Area family, including Josh Pickles, a DoorDash executive from San Francisco. His parents, 73-year-old Terry Pickles and 71-year-old Paula Bozinovich of Redwood City, and his uncle, 72-year-old Peter Bayes, also died.

The group was on the water to celebrate Bozinovich’s birthday.

