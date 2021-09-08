Lake Tahoe

Tahoe-Area Ski Resorts Optimistic About Opening on Time Following Caldor Fire

Sierra-at-Tahoe, Kirkwood and Heavenly expect to be open this winter once there's enough snow

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three ski resorts in the South Lake Tahoe area say they're optimistic that they'll be up and running this upcoming ski season after the Caldor Fire burned through the region.

Sierra-at-Tahoe, which faced the most danger, expects to be fully open for skiers and snowboarders this winter. Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Heavenly Ski Resort are also cautiously optimistic and expect to be open come November if the snow cooperates.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sierra-at-Tahoe employees held their breath as they watched the massive wildfire scorch part of the resort's terrain.

PHOTOS: Caldor Fire Burns Through Tahoe-Area Ski Resort

Officials said it appears the ski resort did not suffer any major damage. Resort officials hope to get back on site later this week for a full inspection.

"Initial reports are very promising," Sierra-at-Tahoe communications manager Keith Lederman said. "We’ve allowed ourselves to celebrate a little bit. Our base area buildings are safe, chair lifts are still standing. You kind of think the worst when you see a fire came through Sierra, but it looks like there's quite a few patches of green trees."

Officials credit crews clearing dry brush and trees during the summer, the use of snow-making machines to wet down buildings, and firefighters for helping save the resort.

Caldor Fire Sep 1

Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Use Snow-Making Machines to Help Fight Wildfire

wildfires Aug 30

California Ski Resort Defends Itself From Caldor Fire Using Snow Guns

This article tagged under:

Lake TahoeCaliforniacalifornia wildfiresCaldor Fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us