Tahoe-Area Ski Resorts Optimistic About Opening on Time Following Caldor Fire

Three ski resorts in the South Lake Tahoe area say they're optimistic that they'll be up and running this upcoming ski season after the Caldor Fire burned through the region.

Sierra-at-Tahoe, which faced the most danger, expects to be fully open for skiers and snowboarders this winter. Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Heavenly Ski Resort are also cautiously optimistic and expect to be open come November if the snow cooperates.

Sierra-at-Tahoe employees held their breath as they watched the massive wildfire scorch part of the resort's terrain.

Officials said it appears the ski resort did not suffer any major damage. Resort officials hope to get back on site later this week for a full inspection.

"Initial reports are very promising," Sierra-at-Tahoe communications manager Keith Lederman said. "We’ve allowed ourselves to celebrate a little bit. Our base area buildings are safe, chair lifts are still standing. You kind of think the worst when you see a fire came through Sierra, but it looks like there's quite a few patches of green trees."

Officials credit crews clearing dry brush and trees during the summer, the use of snow-making machines to wet down buildings, and firefighters for helping save the resort.