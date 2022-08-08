16-Year-Old Placer County Girl Goes Missing From Lake Tahoe-Area Campground

Authorities in the Lake Tahoe area on Monday were searching for a 16-year-old Placer County girl who went missing from a campground Saturday, and they are treating her disappearance as a possible abduction.
Kiely Rodni vanished early Saturday morning from the Prosser Family Campground outside of Truckee, California, where she had been at a party attended by dozens of young people, authorities said.
Kiely is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, and she may be wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants.
Placer County authorities posted an emotional plea from Kiely's mother Monday:
"If anyone else out there knows where she is or knows where she might be, if you have any ideas or thoughts, please come forward and share them," Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said.
Kylie's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, also was missing. The license plate number is 8YUR127, officials said.
Anyone who has information about Kiely's disappearance should contact the Placer County Sheriff's at 530-581-6320, option 7.