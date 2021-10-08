Tattoo Artist Erases Some of the Pain for Sex Trafficking Survivor

She closed her eyes tight and winced. The tattoo artist’s needle dragged over her skin and left a line of black in its wake.

James Nelson wiped the skin. He’s done this countless times for clients at SD Tattoo in San Diego’s Midway District.

“It’s crazy the connections you can build off of this,” he said. “That’s one of the best parts of tattooing in general, because you get to connect with so many people.”

Some of the connections are stronger than others. Some of Nelson’s artwork means more than others.

“That’s typically what most tattoos are: A story to tell,” Nelson said as he dipped his needle in more ink. “It also depends on the person. Some people come in for artwork. Some people come in for personal messages.”

The message for the young woman in front of him is about overcoming fear. She’s a sex trafficking survivor but she’s still afraid. Her mother said she was manipulated by a man when she was only 16 -- drugged, beaten, and forced to have sex with other men. That man put a tattoo on the young woman to mark her as his property. She was one of thousands of people sold for sex in San Diego County every year.

The young woman in front of Nelson was able to escape when her captor was arrested.

Nelson covered the old tattoo with a work of art.

“After they walk out of here, we want them to be happy,” he said.

Her mother said the new tattoo was about taking back her power. Nelson said it’s another connection.

“The next part of that story,' he said.

The FBI said upwards of 8,000 people are sex trafficked through San Diego County alone every year.

If you or someone you know could be a victim of sex trafficking or exploitation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text the words "BeFree" or 233733

If you have a question or story tip for the STOLEN team, email us at stolen@nbcuni.com

