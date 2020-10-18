crime

Teacher Reports Break-In at Student Home During Online Class

A California teacher alerted police to a break-in at a home where her students were participating in an online class.

A man entered the home in Galt through a window and ran through the house and then out a back door before going over a fence, KOVR-TV reportedFriday.

Teacher Jennifer Petersen realized something was wrong when the teenagers did not log off at the end of the lesson from their home in the community 26 miles (42 kilometers) southeast of Sacramento.

“I was just watching their faces and I can see their faces go from concern to panic,” Petersen said.

An audio recording captured the students screaming for help after seeing the man in the house.

“They kept saying help us, help us and calling out to me,” Petersen said.

Petersen called police and stayed online until authorities arrived at the home.

No arrests were reported by police.

