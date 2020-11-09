In-N-Out

This Family is On a Quest to Visit Every In-N-Out Burger Location in Just a Year

The idea for this mission came from Sam Vonderheide's son, Berkeley, when he suggested the family try to visit every location

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Left to right: Emery, Sam and Berkeley Vonderheide. This Central California family is on a mission to visit every In-N-Out Burger location within a year.
@innoutroadtrip via Instagram

What to Know

  • Sam Vonderheide and his two children, Emery and Berkeley, are on a mission to visit every In-N-Out Burger location in under a year.
  • So far, the Central California family has visited at least 255 out of the 358 locations.
  • The family started their In-N-Out road trip on July 7.

If you’ve visited your local In-N-Out Burger in the past few months, chances are that you may have ran into Sam Vonderheide and his two children, a central California family who are on an expedition to visit every location of the beloved burger joint in just a year.

“When we get home from In-N-Out’s, I almost can’t wait to go out again,” Vonderheide told NBC 7. “It’s sort of the highlight of my life right now.”

Vonderheide’s quest to visit all 358 locations of the popular west coast eatery began on July 7 and so far, he and his children, Emery and Berkeley, have visited at least 255 locations. He documents their journey on Instagram, where he posts photographs of the location’s architecture, the ordering areas and, of course, his meal.

“I had a friend convince me to put this on social media,” he said. “Through some encouragement, I made a new account for it and devoted an Instagram account to it.”

As of Monday morning, the Instagram account had more than 4,000 followers who track the family’s journey and offer words of encouragement. Among the comments are a plethora of pleas from excited In-N-Out store associates who are hoping to welcome the family in person to their own restaurants.

“I think in Southern California, especially L.A., it just seemed if you brought it up, people were more excited,” the adventurer said. “I think because that’s where it was born, there’s a different kind of atmosphere.”

He said after his family began to visit In-N-Out restaurants in SoCal, more and more store associates were taking notice of their expedition. Some associates and managers from Southern California locations were generous and sent the family gift cards to help them pay for their food.

View this post on Instagram

In-N-Out #209 Lebec, CA 10th of 10 today, 87th of 251 CA, 185th of 185 trip, 185th of 358 We went out with a bang at our last stop of 185 in 15 days! Everyone got their burger of choice and some fries and a Dr. Pepper. This is one of our frequent stops on trips to and from Disneyland (which we are very sad is still closed, we are annual pass holders), the perfect combination of a Tesla Supercharger and an In-N-Out nearby! Upcoming post summarizing all the stats of these 15 days. We will sleep in our own beds tonight and start planning our next trips to get the remaining 175 stores! #innoutroadtrip #innout #innout209 #innoutburger #innoutburger🍔🍟 #innoutburgers #qualityyoucantaste #lebec #lebeccalifornia #lebecca @innout @shopinnout @lynsi_snyder

A post shared by In-N-Out Road Trip (@innoutroadtrip) on

Vonderheide doesn’t always get a full meal during his visits; sometimes he and his children may not be hungry but to be able to say they’ve eaten at every location, they’ll order something small like a soda, shake or some fries.

As he and his family traveled further and visited more restaurant locations, the Vonderheide’s journey caught the eye of the burger chain’s corporate heads, who sent the family a box of goodies full of In-N-Out gear.

"We were delighted to hear that Mr. Vonderheide is visiting all of our restaurants!," In-N-Out Vice President of Operations, Denny Warnick said in a statement to NBC 7. "It is our loyal customers that have made us the company we are today, so it is especially meaningful that he and his family have chosen In-N-Out as the focus of their adventure."

"We appreciate Mr. Vonderheide’s excitement in documenting the experiences of his family’s visits," the statement continued. "Our associates are excited for those visits, as well. We send him and his family our very best wishes!"

View this post on Instagram

We like to open our packages at our home In-N-Out! This large heavy box came to us recently. Inside was a very full gift basket from someone in corporate that didn't want any credit for it. Some of the cool In-N-Out stuff inside included a puzzle, cups, red apron (like the store managers wear), backpack, lanyards, socks, pencils, stickers, travel coffee mug, shirts, gift cards. It was a bit overwhelming! Thank you so much In-N-Out! This generosity helps us understand even more the loyalty of your associates! #innoutroadtrip #innout #innout98 #innoutburger #innoutburger🍔🍟 #innoutburgers #qualityyoucantaste #atascadero #atascaderocalifornia #atascaderoca @innout @shopinnout @lynsi_snyder

A post shared by In-N-Out Road Trip (@innoutroadtrip) on

Vonderheide, a high school math teacher who lives in Templeton, said he got the idea from his son, Berkeley.

“I was putting my son to bed and I was bummed out because we had been doing distance learning for months,” Vonderheide said. “I was like, ‘What are we going to do?’ And he said we should visit every In-N-Out. I was kind of proud that my son came up with a crazy, absurd idea that I would totally do.”

And if you’re wondering, Vonderheide said he isn’t tired of eating In-N-Out.

“Some of these days when we were doing 20+ stores, I would have two or three hamburgers a day,” Vonderheide said. “And it was good but not as good as having one out of the blue. The next morning, though, the first hamburger of the day was always good.”

“We still enjoy it every time we go,” he continued. “I think sometimes that third or fourth burger starts to lose its magic but by the next day, it’s like if I hadn’t had one in a while.”

To keep up with the Vonderheide’s west coast road trip, follow their Instagram account here.

Fast food and true love. NBC 7's Marianne Kushi has what's up.

This article tagged under:

In-N-OutWest Coastfast-foodRoad Trip
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us