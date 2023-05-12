title 42

Examining First Day at the Border After Title 42 Expired

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Immigration issues are growing at the southern border.

Friday marked the first since Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration policy that would turn most immigrants seeking asylum away, expired.

That means there are new rules for those seeking asylum, but also new punishments for those who do not follow the rules. Some have predicted a massive influx of undocumented immigrants as the country's rules changed.

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull spoke with a Bay Area advocate at the border about what Day 1 looks like. Watch his report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Immigration 14 hours ago

Title 42 Has Ended. Here Are 7 Things You Need to Know About the US's Evolving Immigration Policy

title 42 May 11

Bay Area Immigration Advocates Prepare to Help Migrants as Title 42 Expires

This article tagged under:

title 42Immigration
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us