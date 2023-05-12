Examining First Day at the Border After Title 42 Expired

Immigration issues are growing at the southern border.

Friday marked the first since Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration policy that would turn most immigrants seeking asylum away, expired.

That means there are new rules for those seeking asylum, but also new punishments for those who do not follow the rules. Some have predicted a massive influx of undocumented immigrants as the country's rules changed.

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull spoke with a Bay Area advocate at the border about what Day 1 looks like. Watch his report in the video above.