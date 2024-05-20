California

Toll lanes approved for I-80 in Yolo County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Caltrans is one step closer to opening toll lanes on Interstate 80 between Davis and Sacramento.

The California Transportation Commission approved adding one toll lane to both sides of the interstate, similar to the express lanes in the Bay Area.

The proposed lanes would stretch for 17 miles through Yolo County.

The tolls would impact vehicles with one or two people inside.

At this point, it's unclear how much drivers will pay. The timeline for the proposed project is also unknown.

This article tagged under:

California
