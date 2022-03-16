California

These California Cities Are Among the Best to Live in US: Report

Two California cities ranked in the top 10 towns to live in the U.S.

By Kayla Galloway

Getty Images

California’s costly housing market and rising gas prices may be driving some people out of the Golden State, but several cities are among the top to live in across the U.S., according to a new report from Niche.

The company released its ranking of top U.S. cities to live in this week, and two California cities made the top 10 – Berkeley and Irvine

The company looks at affordability, public schools, walkability and the housing market when deciding a city’s ranking. 

A total of 228 cities across the country were ranked on the list, with 41 California towns making the cut.

Here are the top 10 California cities to live in, according to Niche:

  • Berkeley (ranked no. 8 in the U.S.)
  • Irvine (ranked no. 10 in the U.S.)
  • San Francisco (ranked no. 14 in the U.S)
  • Sunnyvale (ranked no. 16 in the U.S.)
  • Torrance (ranked no. 23 in the U.S.)
  • Santa Clara (ranked no. 24 in the U.S.)
  • Carlsbad (ranked no. 30 in the U.S.)
  • Pasadena (ranked no. 46 in the U.S.)
  • Thousand Oaks (ranked no. 51 in the U.S.)
  • San Diego (ranked no. 55 in the U.S.)
To see the list in its entirety (and to see where your city ranks,) click here. 

As for the best city to live in America? That title goes to The Woodlands, Texas, a town of about 113,000 residents, just outside of Houston.

Also topping Niche's ranking – Cambridge, Massachusetts, Naperville, Illinois, Arlington, Virginia and Overland Park, Kansas.

