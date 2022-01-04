Tree Contacting PG&E Power Lines Sparked Massive Dixie Fire: Cal Fire

Cal Fire on Tuesday said last year's massive Dixie Fire in Northern California was caused by a tree contacting power lines owned and operated by PG&E.

The blaze, which began on July 13, scorched 963,309 acres across five counties, making it the largest single wildfire in recorded California history, according to Cal Fire. It destroyed 1,329 structures, damaged another 95 and left one person dead.

Cal Fire said the tree contacted electrical distribution lines located west of Cresta Dam.

Cal Fire's investigative report has been passed along to the Butte County District Attorney's Office.