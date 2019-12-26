Trump Lashes Out on Pelosi, Newsom in Tweets

President Donald Trump took to Twitter over the Christmas holiday attacking California, the Bay Area and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for what he says is one of the worst areas in the nation for crime and homelessness.

The president also once again targeted Gov. Gavin Newsom on the issue for the second time since Christmas afternoon.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted Pelosi's district in California "has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it comes to homelessness & crime."

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Trump also threatened if Newsom cannot "fix the problem, the federal government will get involved."

In September, the president also threatened federal intervention in San Francisco and Los Angeles if the cities do not do a better job of cleaning up human waste from homeless people.

Following a social media exchange on the issue, the president and San Francisco Mayor London Breed defended their positions in front of news cameras.

"I can't begin to pretend as if I know what's going on in the president's head," Breed said at the time. "Ultimately, I have a city to run."

“Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.” Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Breed in that press conference went on to explain how all of San Francisco's storm drainage waste is treated at a city wastewater treatment plant.

Meanwhile, the Twitter criticism from the president might not be out of the blue. Newsom in the past week tweeted critical remarks about the Trump administration on a number of issues.