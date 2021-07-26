California

Twin-Engine Jet Crashes Near Tahoe-Area Golf Course: FAA

A twin-engine jet crash near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area ignited a wildfire that was quickly contained before it threatened the town of Truckee, California, authorities said Monday.

Officials did not immediately say how many people were aboard the Bombardier CL 600 that the Federal Aviation Administration said crashed at 1:18 p.m. Monday while the pilot was attempting to land at nearby Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

The owner of the aircraft and its flight plan were not immediately made public.

The CL 600 is a multi-seat business jet with twin engines mounted on the rear fuselage and a distinctive T-shaped tail.

An FAA statement said the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

