Friends Gather for Memorial in Honor Tyre Nichols in Sacramento

The killing of Tyre Nichols is still reverberating across the country.

Memorials were held in Sacramento and Memphis Monday, while lawmakers in Washington are revisiting federal police reform legislation that broke down in 2021.

Hearts were made of candles at the service at the Regency State Park in Sacramento. Skateboarding was one of Nichols’ passions.

“He was somebody who was always going to comfort you, make sure you were OK before he was OK,” said a friend.

The 29-year-old Sacramento native died earlier this month, three days after being brutally beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop.

The department confirmed seven officers have been relieved of duty -- five of them fired and charged in his death. And three members of the fire department have also been fired for their response that night.

Nichols’ heartbroken mother prays her loss will bring real change.

"I feel like my son was sacrificed for the greater good," said RowVaughn Wells.

Advocates are calling on congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that includes, "Banning chokeholds, dealing with no-warrant searches, dealing with accreditation of police departments,” said Sen. Dick Durbin.

"Now is the time for action. This is about people being accountable,” said Rep. Steven Horsford

One leading GOP House member argued police reform belongs at the local level.

"I don't know that there's any law that can stop that evil that we saw," said Rep. Jim Jordan.

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto Monday gave his support to the efforts underway in Memphis.

“We absolutely support the Memphis Police Department, and Chief Davis and her leadership there,” he said. “We hope to keep moving to a mutual place where we won’t see this kind of behavior anymore.”

There will be several White House officials at Nichols’ funeral in Memphis on Wednesday. And his mother and stepfather have been invited to Washington D.C. to attend President Biden’s State of the Union Address next week.