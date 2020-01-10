U.S. Census Bureau

U.S. Census Bureau Seeks Workers for 5,000 Bay Area Jobs

The U.S. Census Bureau has 500,000 jobs available in California for 2020

By Mandela Linder

TELEMUNDO 62

The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that it has 5,000 jobs available in the Bay Area for the upcoming 2020 Census.

The Census Bureau, which has a total of 500,000 job openings statewide, is planning events at three Bay Area locations on Jan. 10 and 11 to recruit workers, officials said in a statement.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the events and meet with Census representatives.

Location One

Jan. 10, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3223 Crow Canyon Rd., San Ramon

Location Two

Jan 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

1887 Monterey Rd., San Jose

Location Three

Jan. 10 and 11, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

7901 Oakport St., Suite 1700, Oakland

