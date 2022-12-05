UC Berkeley Snow Lab Hit With More Than 10 Inches of Snow in 24 Hours

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs tweeted Sunday that, in 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday mornings, it received more than 10 inches of snow - a number they expected to get higher before Sunday was over.

"Realistically, we had much more than that, but rain between periods of snow increased the snow density and lowered the height. More snow is expected through today and tomorrow!"

The lab's Twitter page called the snow "Sierra cement (dense moisture-laden snow)."

Caltrans reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday that it's "not a good day to be traveling in the Sierra today." Traffic was being held on Highway 50 over Echo Summit to clear vehicle spinouts. Highway 89 around Emerald Bay was closed due to slides.

