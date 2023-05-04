Davis

Former UC Davis Student Arrested for Series of Stabbings: Police

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested Wednesday for allegedly committing three recent stabbings, including two that were fatal, city police said.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Carlos Domiguez was taken into custody on Tuesday after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing.

Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC-affiliate KCRA, reported it captured aerial footage of police Wednesday afternoon speaking with a person of interest near a downtown park where the second victim, a 20-year-old student at UC Davis, was killed.

Officers were then seen placing the person in the back of a patrol car.

Davis

Person of Interest Detained in Davis Stabbings: Report

Davis

Violent, Deadly Stabbings Prompt Police in Davis to Boost Patrols

Davis is a small city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sacramento. There are roughly 67,000 residents in the city in addition to more than 13,000 students who live on the UC Davis campus.

The first death was reported Thursday when officers found David Henry Breaux, 50, in downtown’s Central Park, hunched over a bench where he often sat or slept.

The second victim, Karim Abou Najm, was found Saturday night at Sycamore Park with multiple stab wounds.

A homeless woman who is in her 60s was the victim of Monday’s stabbing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Davisuc davis
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us