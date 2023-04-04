3 UC Davis Students Killed in Central Valley Crash

Three University of California, Davis students died Friday in a crash on a highway in the Central Valley, according to the university.

The crash happened early Friday morning on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County. The university did not immediately provide additional details about the crash.

The students were identified as Minkyu Geon of Hong Kong, Margarette Guinto Ventura of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Codi Orland Mateo of Pasco, Washington. All three were undergraduates.

"We are absolutely devastated and struggling to come to terms with such immense loss," Chancellor Gary S. May said in a statement. "On behalf of the UC Davis community, we send our condolences to the family, friends and others who knew and loved them. Our Aggie family shares deeply in your pain and loss."