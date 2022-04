The University of California system is removing a barrier for Native American college students.

Starting this fall, tuition and student fees will be covered for some 600 graduate and undergraduate students.

UC President Michael Drake announced the plan Tuesday morning. For now, it only covers students from federally-recognized tribes.

But Drake said that eventually, scholarships would be available for others.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The university hopes this can bridge enrollment gaps for Native Americans.