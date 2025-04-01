UC workers set for 1-day strike over contract

For the third time in about four months, University of California health care and other workers plan to walk off the job Tuesday in their fight for a contract.

One of the biggest actions will be at UCSF, where patient care will not be impacted, according to the union. Union workers also plan to picket at UC Berkeley.

The University Professional and Technical Employees Union has been working without a contract since November and negotiating since June. The executive president of the union told NBC Bay Area the action is about calling out the university system over unfair labor practices, including a refusal to bargain and failure to recognize union members who work in behavioral health.

"Compensation is one piece, but really the major sticking point has been retention and recruitment across university system, and that’s really impacting our ability to serve the patients we serve, the students we serve and research we do," union representative Matias Campos said.

UCSF released a statement that reads in part: "The UC Office of the President, not UCSF, negotiates with unions on behalf of the entire UC system. The current UC offer includes significant annual wage increases, offsets for health care costs and expanded vacation and sick leave, among other benefits."

UCSF says it has worked to minimize impact on patient care. Those whose appointments had to be rescheduled, should have been notified.

The labor action is expected to run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.