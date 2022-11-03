Tens of Thousands of UC Workers Authorize Strike Over Pay, Conditions

Tens of thousands of University of California workers voted Wednesday to authorize a strike.

In a social media post, the UC Student-Workers Union said 98% of its workers voted to go on strike in mid-November. The union representing researchers, teacher assistants, graders and other academic workers says the UC system must "cease unlawful conduct and negotiate in good faith to create research and teaching environments where all can thrive."

A walkout by these groups at that time could cause a problem for students trying to take their final exams.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the main sticking point is compensation. A researcher told the newspaper he is paid for just 20 hours of work a week even though it takes him 40 hours to complete the work.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A UC spokesperson told the Chronicle the university is offering "fair pay and good health benefits, in a supportive and respectful work environment."

A strike could start as soon as Nov. 14. UC Berkeley officials expect other faculty could step in to help undergrads and grade their work, the Chronicle reported.