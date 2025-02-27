Colleges & Universities

UC workers return to picket lines for Day 2 of strike

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tens of thousands of University of California workers were back on the picket lines Thursday for the second day of their planned two-day strike.

In San Francisco, many of the striking UCSF Health workers were researchers, lab technicians and patient care workers.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE) are the unions representing the workers.

UPTE represents lab technicians and researchers, some of whom have a significant role at a lab at UC Davis that handles testing for the most dangerous types of bird flu.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

