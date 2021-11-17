University of California Lecturers' Strike Averted: Report

The University of California and the union representing lecturers reached a tentative contract agreement early Wednesday that averted a planned two-day walkout at nine undergraduate campuses, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Classes were expected to be held as scheduled, but there was potential for confusion because of the 4 a.m. timing of the deal.

“We’re encouraging and advising members to teach today,” said Mia McIver, president of the University Council-AFT, which represents 6,500 lecturers. “We’re doing the best we can to get the word out.”

The UC media office did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment. The university system had said in a statement Tuesday that it was bargaining in good faith and that withholding instruction would be unfair to students and would not move the two sides closer to a contract.

The tentative deal would increase job security and increase pay by an average 30% over five years, the Times said.

The lecturers teach one-third of undergraduate classes in the UC system but had gone 20 months without a contract.

“It’s the best contract in UC-AFT history and among the best nationwide for contingent faculty,” McIver told the Times.