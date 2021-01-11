Reopening California

University of California Plans to Resume In-Person Classes in the Fall

By Bay City News

UC Berkeley campus.
NBC Bay Area

The University of California announced Monday that it is planning for in-person classes to resume during the fall 2021 semester at all 10 of its campuses.

UC officials credited the widening availability of coronavirus vaccine doses for students, staff and faculty as the driving force behind announcing plans to reopen.

"As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes," UC President Dr. Michael Drake said. "Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience."

Local

San Francisco 2 hours ago

1 Arrested After High-Speed Hit-and-Run Crash in San Francisco: Police

Emeryville 3 hours ago

Police Activity Shuts Down Streets in Emeryville

Additional details about school health and safety requirements as well as starting dates will be announced by individual campuses, according to UC officials.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Reopening CaliforniacoronavirusUniversity of CaliforniaUC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us