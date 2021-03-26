Vaccine Supply Shortages Could Cause Appointment Delays When Eligibility Expands

Starting April 15, Californians 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, but those who actually give out the shots want people to remember that there might not be enough supply to go around right away.

"We have the capacity to vaccinate over 200,000 people a week in our county and we’re doing probably a third of that," Santa Clara County vaccination officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The next wave of vaccine seekers will actually arrive April 1, when every Californian over 50 will become eligible.

In Santa Clara County alone, that's roughly 400,000 people. Fenstersheib has already said that's a problem.

"We are concerned beginning next week on April 1 when we add that additional 400,000 people that we don’t have the vaccine," he said.

Napa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties all expressed similar concerns, telling NBC Bay Area in written statements that even if people are eligible to get a vaccine, they may not be able to make an appointment right away.

Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente said that supply will ultimately determine how soon people will actually be able to get vaccinated.