Venezuelan Migrants Reportedly Flown to Sacramento

A Northern California advocacy group said it is helping eight migrants from Venezuela who arrived in Sacramento on two separate flights.

According to our affiliate KCRA, three men said they walked barefoot from the Sacramento International Airport to the Catholic Charities administrative offices in downtown Sacramento, a distance of 11 miles.

The three men's trip started in Venezuela 45 days ago, and then, they went on to the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio, Texas, where someone gave them plane tickets to Sacramento and the address of the administrative offices at the Catholic Charities.

From there, the men ended up at the Sacramento Food Bank, and the food bank then called advocacy group NorCal Resist.

"They were really confused because two of them said they wanted to go to Utah, and one wanted to go to Manhattan, and somehow they ended up in Sacramento,” said Goya Gutierrez, a volunteer with NorCal Resist.

The Migrant Resource Center told KCRA that it's looking into the men's claims.

The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state is busing migrants to Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York. While the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is looking to determine if they provided the plane tickets.

Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA contributed to the report.