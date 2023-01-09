Flooding Washes Out Bridge Near Watsonville

Monday’s rain took out an entire bridge near Watsonville, briefly leaving nearly 50 homeowners stranded.

Residents in Santa Cruz County have relied on the bridge in Corralitos for years and now, it’s sitting in the Browns Valley Creek.

“It sounded like a giant thud,” said Naomi Parrilla, of Corralitos.

Homeowners are now left with only one other option -- a smaller bridge miles away that is also at risk during the storm.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“If that bridge goes out, then we, this entire community won’t have any way out,” said Katy Wyckoff of Corralitos.

Near Watsonville, high winds toppled huge trees, closing roads near Mount Madonna and near Morgan Hill, the Uvas Creek is now a raging river with many roads flooded

In Corralitos some have lost power and many are without gas.

Two sisters are worried about their grandparents who live on the other side of the collapsed bridge.

“The gas line is here so if it breaks they will not have heat, hard on the neighborhood,” said Giselle Meschi of Aptos.

Several roads in the area were closed Monday night. The big concern is homes perched on potentially unstable soil may come down during the next round of heavy rains.