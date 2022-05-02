WATCH: Trail, Parking Lot at Beacon's Beach Closed After Small Landslide

The parking lot above Beacon's Beach and the trail that scales the bluff down to the sand have been closed following minor landslide activity, the city of Encinitas said.

The access trail was damaged Sunday or Monday when part of an existing historic landslide gave way, making cracks in the slope and damaging the trail that connects the parking lot to the beach, according to the city.

City engineers will monitor the slide area for the next 30 to 90 days for instability out of an abundance of caution, the city said.

SkyRanger 7

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The most recent landslide movement is part of "episodic instability" along the slope. The slope has seen very little movement since 1990, according to the city. Landslides created by winter storms in 1982 and 1983 damaged an old staircase that led to the sand.

The trail won't be reopend to the public until the city's engineers deem it safe, but people can access Beacon's Beach from the beaches to the north and south.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the beach and saw the switchback trail had been taped off.

No injuries were reported.

In 2019 at Grandview Beach, just north of Beacon's, three women were killed in a bluff collapse. Their families are suing the city of Encinitas.

Last year, SANDAG and the North County Transit District received $10.5 million from the state to complete repairs along the bluffs in Del Mar.

Check back for updates on this developing story.