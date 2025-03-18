Wells Fargo donates $1 million to United Way

Many Bay Area families have been feeling the budget crunch lately. Now, they’re getting some extra help understanding their finances thanks to Wells Fargo and the United Way.

On Monday, Wells Fargo presented United Ways of California with a $1 million check to help increase financial literacy across the state.

The money will go toward SparkPoint centers in California, which are run by the United Way, with $250,000 specifically earmarked for centers in the Bay Area.

The centers work with families to meet their basic needs, increase income and savings, build credit and reduce debt.

“We realize that in order for people to succeed and reach their potential, they need to have the skills to know how to balance budgets, create wealth and manage their credit," said Gregg Sherkin, senior vice president of philanthropy and community impact at Wells Fargo. "We’re proud to be working with the United Way to help people develop those skills."

SparkPoint centers serve low-income families one on one at no cost to community members.

“We know that one in three Californians struggle to make ends meet,” said Nalleli Sandoval, senior director of programs with United Ways of California. “Financial empowerment means giving them the tools and the guidance to support them in their financial goals.”

A ceremonial check from Wells Fargo was presented at the 2025 SparkPoint Summit in Fremont.

The donation is also coming at a dire time, with the United Way last week sounding the alarm that its federal funding has been paused indefinitely by Washington.