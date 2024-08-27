California

‘They're going to where the food is': Whale sightings increasing in the California coast

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There’s been a lot of whales along California’s coastline and they’re putting on quite a show.

Earlier this month, NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger caught some video of whale sightings near Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.

This wasn't just a one-day event. It happens often.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Ted Cheeseman, co-founder and director of Happywhale — a website used to keep track of whales across the globe — for some insight.

