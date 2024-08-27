‘They're going to where the food is': Whale sightings increasing in the California coast

There’s been a lot of whales along California’s coastline and they’re putting on quite a show.
Earlier this month, NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger caught some video of whale sightings near Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.
This wasn't just a one-day event. It happens often.
NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Ted Cheeseman, co-founder and director of Happywhale — a website used to keep track of whales across the globe — for some insight.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
