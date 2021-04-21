Thinking about a day-trip to Yosemite National Park this summer? Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and crowd concerns, you'll need a reservation, which are now available online – at least for the first part of the peak season.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, day-use reservations for May 21 - June 30 opened up on recreation.gov.
If you weren't able to book a reservation for that time period, don't worry. Day-use reservations for the remainder of the busy summer season will open up soon.
|RESERVATION PERIOD
|FIRST DAY TO MAKE A RESERVATION
|May 21 - June 30
|April 21
|July 1 - July 31
|April 28
|Aug. 1 - Aug. 31
|May 5
|Sept. 1 - Sept. 30
|May 12
Beginning May 14, some additional reservations will open up at 8 a.m. every day for trips seven days out.
Day-use reservations are required for all visitors, including annual and lifetime pass holders, according to the park. Each day-use reservation is valid for one vehicle for three days.
If you have a reservation for places like The Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village and campgrounds managed by the National Park Service, or if you have a Yosemite wilderness permit or Half Dome permit, you don't need a day-use reservation, the park said.
People entering the park on a Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System bus, bicycle, foot or horseback don't need a day-use reservation, according to the park.
The day-use reservation system will be in place through Sept. 30, but that date could change if coronavirus numbers improve, the park said.
A similar day-use reservation system was in place last summer. It resulted in Yosemite’s visitation rates dropping by half.
For a complete breakdown of Yosemite's reservation system and answers to frequently asked questions, visit the park's website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.