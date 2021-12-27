California storm

California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

By NBC Bay Area staff

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations.

Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public.

Rain tapers off Monday afternoon as the latest storm system brings some cold air into the region. Vianey Arana has your Microclimate Forecast.

Check the details below:

Heavenly Ski Resort

Palisades Tahoe

Northstar California Resort

Kirkwood Ski Resort

Sugar Bowl Resort

Boreal/Woodward Tahoe Resort

The resort said in a statement that it will remain closed for the rest of the day due to continued Highway 80 closures. More information here.

Homewood Mountain Resort

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

