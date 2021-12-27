California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations.
Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public.
Check the details below:
Heavenly Ski Resort
Palisades Tahoe
Northstar California Resort
Kirkwood Ski Resort
Sugar Bowl Resort
Boreal/Woodward Tahoe Resort
The resort said in a statement that it will remain closed for the rest of the day due to continued Highway 80 closures. More information here.