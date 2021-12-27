California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations.

Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public.

Rain tapers off Monday afternoon as the latest storm system brings some cold air into the region. Vianey Arana has your Microclimate Forecast.

Check the details below:

Heavenly Ski Resort

12:15 | MTN UPDATE: The Nevada Side of Heavenly will remain CLOSED for the day. — HeavenlyConditions (@HVconditions) December 26, 2021

Palisades Tahoe

All lifts are closed for the day due to avalanche hazard. Highway 89 is also currently closed. Please check road conditions before attempting to travel: https://t.co/EKJjyixFoY — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) December 27, 2021

Northstar California Resort

12.27 |#MtnUpdate: Due to blizzard conditions and large overnight snowfall, Northstar WILL NOT open today,12.27. We will try again tomorrow once we are dug out! Please be patient with us and just know our mountain operations teams are working tirelessly to get this mountain open. — Northstar Mtn Update (@northstarmtn) December 27, 2021

Kirkwood Ski Resort

12:05 | Between continued winds & snow we won't be able to open terrain to public today. We are going to continue to dig out as much as we can and hope that better conditions coming into the break in the storm will allow us to resume operations. Thank you #mtnops for your work! — Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) December 27, 2021

Sugar Bowl Resort

CLOSED TODAY (Mon, 12.27.21) Due to the continued closure of I-80, we will not be open today. There are currently downed power lines on the interstate preventing essential employees from accessing the resort. Once cleared our team will come in & we will assess if we can open late — Sugar Bowl Resort (@sugarbowlresort) December 27, 2021

Boreal/Woodward Tahoe Resort

The resort said in a statement that it will remain closed for the rest of the day due to continued Highway 80 closures. More information here.

Homewood Mountain Resort

Due to multiple hazards and safety concerns, the resort will be closed for the day, Monday, Dec 27. Thank you for your understanding. Be sure to check our snow report for the most up-to-date information on mountain operations. https://t.co/QnJVlV7Was — Homewood Mountain (@skihomewood) December 27, 2021

Diamond Peak Ski Resort